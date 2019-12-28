'Good Riddance Day' shreds the worst memories of 2019

TIMES SQUARE -- Say goodbye to all those unpleasant memories from 2019 at the annual Good Riddance Day event.Good Riddance Day is an unofficial December 28th holiday created by the Times Square Alliance and has been celebrated at New York City's Times Square since 2007. This Saturday marks the 13th year of the event.New Yorkers and visitors alike can destroy all unpleasant, embarrassing, and unwanted memories from 2019 so they can start fresh in 2020.One lucky participant with the most unique story will be selected to win two tickets to see Mean Girls on Broadway.Paper will be available for the public to record and shred their bad memories on site.----------