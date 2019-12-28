Society

'Good Riddance Day' shreds the worst memories of 2019

TIMES SQUARE -- Say goodbye to all those unpleasant memories from 2019 at the annual Good Riddance Day event.

Good Riddance Day is an unofficial December 28th holiday created by the Times Square Alliance and has been celebrated at New York City's Times Square since 2007. This Saturday marks the 13th year of the event.

New Yorkers and visitors alike can destroy all unpleasant, embarrassing, and unwanted memories from 2019 so they can start fresh in 2020.

One lucky participant with the most unique story will be selected to win two tickets to see Mean Girls on Broadway.

Paper will be available for the public to record and shred their bad memories on site.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squarenew york citynew year's eve eventnew year new youevents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in Bronx
Assailants kidnap man, leave him zip-tied on street in Brooklyn robbery
5 die after small plane crashes in Louisiana, fire official says
Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing
Man killed, woman rescued after early morning fire in NJ
Funeral to be held for slain Texas mother Heidi Broussard
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
Show More
NYPD investigating possible 9th anti-Semitic attack
Florida woman, 26, accused of exploiting husband, 77
AccuWeather: Good start to the weekend
3 UConn students diagnosed with mumps.
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
More TOP STORIES News