Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month

Google Doodle is celebrating the history of the LGBTQ Pride movement.

The slideshow takes you through Pride history told through the lens of a growing, evolving, and international Pride parade.

The artists who created it say they wanted to depict the parade itself and show its momentum in the last five decades.

