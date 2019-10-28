Society

Harlem woman starts organization to help victims and survivors of domestic abuse

New York, NY -- We are Phenomenal Women is a newly formed domestic violence awareness and empowerment organization founded by Sherneice Gatewood-Alli in 2015.

We are Phenomenal Women is dedicated to being a local and national resource for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.


We Are Phenomenal Women provides workshops, open forums, support groups, victim advocacy and women empowerment groups.

We Are Phenomenal Women is committed to working every day to increase public understanding and awareness of domestic violence.
