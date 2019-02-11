SOCIETY

Here And Now on February 10, 2019: CLOSE

EMBED </>More Videos

Thank you for watching

Related Topics:
societyhere and now
SOCIETY
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
2 boys stop to say Pledge outside fire station
City Council, LGBTQ community call for Ruben Diaz, Sr., to resign
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Rapper among victims of robbery, assault in California
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Show More
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
More News