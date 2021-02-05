Society

Women's shelter in NJ needs help keeping the lights on

By
PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The first step for the women living at the Fay House Shelter was to gain the courage to break away from abuse.

"He was a monster. How he abused me, there's no name for it but 'monster,'" said Gloria.

While the women ran away from abuse, they ran into homelessness.

"This house is a stepping stone, whatever it takes to go forward is what we try to do for each other," said Pam.

Because of the barely five-foot-tall, purple bedazzled 'old hippie' as she calls herself, about 77 women in New Jersey have sanctuary in various shelters.

Sandra Ramos will do whatever it takes to keep afloat.

Ramos has a huge problem at the doorstep - the shelters are tens of thousands of dollars behind on utility bills. Any day now the lights may go off, with nowhere to go.

"Where would they go? Back to their batterer?" she said.

They say they know times are hard for many charities that, like them had to cancel fundraisers. They are hoping their newly formed GoFundMe Page, 'Spark our Sisters' will help keep the lights, the heat, and everything on.

Related topics:
societypassaic countyshelterdomestic violencegofundmefundraiser
