Society

Journalist from New Jersey released from prison in Nigeria

By Eyewitness News
HAWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A journalist from New Jersey who had been jailed in Nigeria for nearly five months was released Tuesday.

Omoyele (Yele) Sowore of Haworth was arrested by the Nigerian government in August after calling for a nationwide protest of the nation's president.

Sowore is the founder of an online publication that reports on corruption in Nigeria.

His wife released a statement saying she's grateful for his release but remains resolute that he be cleared on all "baseless charges".

The journalist's imprisonment had been a rallying cry for the residents of Haworth, where he lives with his family.

The Clooney Foundation joined the calls for his release and Amnesty International declared Sowore a prisoner of conscience.

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey released the following statement:
"I'm gratified to hear of Mr. Sowore's release, and I expect the government of Nigeria to ensure his continued safety and security now that he is out of custody. I am hopeful that moving forward we can rely on the Nigerian justice system for a transparent, credible legal process. I plan to continue to closely watch further proceedings in Mr. Sowore's case."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybergen countytrialnigeria
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Woman rescued after fainting onto Manhattan subway tracks
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
Show More
Exclusive: Person rescued after getting stuck in mud in NJ reservoir
2 hurt in Manhattan high-rise fire that started in kitchen
Police: Man opens fire on officers after fleeing scene of LI crash
Man, woman wanted for attacking man over parking spot
Video: Pregnant woman robbed in Bronx elevator
More TOP STORIES News