Journalist Gwen Ifill memorialized on new USPS Forever stamp

On Tuesday, the USPS revealed its 2020 Forever Stamp lineup and announced Ifill will be the face of the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series.
"Among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism, Ifill was a trailblazer in the profession," the announcement said.
Sherrilyn Ifill, Gwen Ifill's cousin who serves as the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education fund, reacted to the news on Twitter, ABC News reports.
I literally cannot catch my breath! Oh, my beloved Uncle & Aunt, look what your journey has wrought. Gwen is deserving of every honor for her contributions to this country. But this one is special. https://t.co/ATcOaHCglw— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) October 22, 2019
Ifill died of cancer in November of 2016 at the age of 61.
A former reporter for The New York Times and The Washington Post, Ifill switched to television in the 1990s and covered politics and Congress for NBC News. She moved to PBS in 1999 as host of "Washington Week" and also worked for the nightly "NewsHour" program.
She moderated vice presidential debates in 2004 and 2008 and authored the book, "The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama."
