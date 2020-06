EMBED >More News Videos Multiple officers were shot at during separate incidents across the country, with one of them now fighting for his life.

LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas police officer who was shot during a George Floyd demonstration is paralyzed from the neck down, his family says.Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot in the head on June 1. His family says he is on a ventilator and unable to speak.He has been tentatively accepted to a spine rehabilitation center.A 20-year-old man is charged in the shooting.