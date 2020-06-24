Legendary Stonewall Inn in danger of shutting down amid COVID-19

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The iconic Stonewall Inn -- where the gay rights movement is believed to have been born 51 years ago -- is now in danger of shutting down.
The Greenwich Village bar said it's struggling to survive after months of being closed because of the pandemic.
It has launched two GoFundMe campaigns -- one for its operating costs and the other to support its staff.
So far, more than $22,000 has been raised.
