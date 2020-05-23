Long Island brewery recognizing acts of kindness with 'Toast your Hero' initiative

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A Long Island brewery is recognizing acts of kindness with a toast.It is quite the scene - a bright blue fire truck showing up in neighborhoods across Long Island. It is all part of a Blue Point Brewery's way to honor hometown heroes and those who have stepped up over the last couple of months through their 'Toast your Hero' campaign."There are certainly a lot of people doing good. So, we decided that we would set out to celebrate those people, and it's been going ever since," said Shelby Poole.With more than 250 nominees to date and growing, the brewery has recognized several heroes since April - an ER nurse on the front lines, to a chef donating meals, to the director of a community foundation, to name a few."Just people doing good stuff - we've had people making masks, and it's just been wonderful to celebrate all of those people and the good that they're doing," Poole added.It's not just a surprise visit from a colorful fire truck."Each visit includes eight cases of beer, it includes food from our brewpub, and it includes a 'Toast your Hero' card, which is good for a free pint every time you visit the brewpub, once we reopen for the rest of the year," said Poole, "The reaction on their faces is so priceless - the energy around what we're doing, every time we bring this fire truck to somebody, it is next level. People are just so happy, we're so happy, we just love it so much."They are not limiting it to those who stepped up during the COVID-19 crisis."We're looking for nominees who are everyday heroes at this point - heroes are everywhere," Poole adds.