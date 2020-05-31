Local TV, radio reporter attacked while covering Brooklyn protests

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A local TV and radio reporter was attacked and injured on Saturday night while covering the protests in Flatbush, Brooklyn.Darius Radzius works for 1010 Wins and News12. He had to get five stitches above an eye.Radzius says he was outside a liquor store that was being looted when he heard someone yell 'snitch!' and an object was thrown at his head.He was knocked to the ground.Radzius says he was treated at the scene by a protester who he believes is a nurse.First responders then took him to the hospital.He is now back at home recovering.