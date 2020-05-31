Society

Local TV, radio reporter attacked while covering Brooklyn protests

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A local TV and radio reporter was attacked and injured on Saturday night while covering the protests in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Darius Radzius works for 1010 Wins and News12. He had to get five stitches above an eye.

Radzius says he was outside a liquor store that was being looted when he heard someone yell 'snitch!' and an object was thrown at his head.

He was knocked to the ground.

Radzius says he was treated at the scene by a protester who he believes is a nurse.

First responders then took him to the hospital.

He is now back at home recovering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyflatbushnew york citybrooklynprotestattackgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No curfew planned in NYC as George Floyd protests resume
NYC stores destroyed by looters, riots during George Floyd protests
NYC officials blame protest violence on small group of 'anarchists'
Mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
More than 100 arrested in Brooklyn protests for George Floyd
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Target temporarily closing some stores due to protest dangers
Show More
Mother, 2 children found dead in Queens; police investigating
Hair salons, barbershops in Connecticut allowed to reopen Monday
NY deaths drop below 60; key indicators down
Coronavirus cases in NJ continue downward trend
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun make for comfortable afternoon
More TOP STORIES News