Make-A-Wish helps surprise Long Island girl with car parade, Apple products

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10515549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A disabled veteran in Rockland County was treated to a special gift to help him get around more easily.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a big surprise on Saturday from the Make-A-Wish Foundation for a Long Island girl.The pandemic forced 12-year-old Kelly to re-imagine her original wish.Kelly, who has a congenital heart condition, wanted to go on a Disney cruise last year, but it was canceled.On Saturday, a car parade of school friends came to her Central Islip home to present her new wish of Apple products, bunk beds, and a special mural for her bedroom.April 29th is World Wish Day - the anniversary of the wish that sparked the founding of Make-A-Wish.----------