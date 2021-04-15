Society

Disabled veteran grateful to be gifted refurbished minivan

Disabled veteran grateful to be gifted refurbished minivan

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A disabled veteran in Rockland County was treated to a special gift to help him get around more easily.

Michael Smith is a Marine who served in the '70s.

On Wednesday, Smith was given a refurbished Chrysler minivan during a ceremony.



Before he received the vehicle, he needed help getting around and making it to his doctor appointments. As he continues his recovery, the car will eventually serve as his transportation to work.

Smith said he is thankful for the car.

"It was my privilege to receive this gift, I can't explain what I feel, there are no real words for that other than the fact that I'm extremely grateful," Smith said.

Four Star Automotive worked with Upper Nyack's VFW post and Rockland County Veterans Services to make the donation.

"We in Rockland are extremely lucky to have organizations like Four Star Automotive Corp., our VFW Posts and others who consistently go above and beyond in service to our veterans. I am proud of the role our Veterans Services Agency plays in assisting in these efforts and I urge our residents to remember the debt of gratitude we owe to every person who has served in the armed services. Without whom we would not be able to enjoy the freedoms we cherish today," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

A restaurant in Jersey City is accused of a setting a racial double standard after a video from the weekend went viral.



