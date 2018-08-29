SOCIETY

Study: 1 in 50 airline passengers meets love of life on a plane

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Love is in the air, and there's a new study to prove it.

It says that one in 50 airline passengers meets the love of his or her life on a plane.

The study by HSBC Bank includes interviews with 2,100 people from across the world. More than half of passengers have started a conversation with a stranger on a plane.

Now, you just have to figure out which of the 107,000 flights a day your soulmate is going to be on.

