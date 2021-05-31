Be Kind: Mamaroneck Girl Scouts help beautify restaurants outdoor dining areas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10714720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.

MAMARONECK, Westchester County (WABC) -- Girl scouts in Westchester County are lending a helping hand to restaurants by planting flowers.The Mamaroneck Girl Scouts assembled flower pots and planters for local restaurants to beautify their outdoor dining areas.The volunteer effort is designed to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.The organizer told us she hopes the project makes Mamaroneck Avenue a destination once again.----------