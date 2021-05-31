be kind

Be Kind: Mamaroneck Girl Scouts help beautify restaurants outdoor dining areas

Girl Scouts help beautify restaurants outdoor dining areas

MAMARONECK, Westchester County (WABC) -- Girl scouts in Westchester County are lending a helping hand to restaurants by planting flowers.

The Mamaroneck Girl Scouts assembled flower pots and planters for local restaurants to beautify their outdoor dining areas.


The volunteer effort is designed to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizer told us she hopes the project makes Mamaroneck Avenue a destination once again.

