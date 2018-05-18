SOCIETY

Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Rob Nelson has the latest on the consequences he is facing.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) --
After video of a man's race-fueled rant at a Midtown restaurant went viral, he's apparently facing the consequences of his actions.

The man, who appears to be a Manhattan-based lawyer, was caught on camera delivering a racially-charged tirade over workers speaking Spanish inside Fresh Kitchen in Midtown around noon Tuesday.

"The clients of your staff are speaking Spanish to customers, when they should be speaking English," the man said in the video. "If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do is speak English."

Video from 2016 has also surfaced of the man apparently involved in another confrontation on a Manhattan street, where he calls another man an "ugly (expletive) foreigner."

WATCH: 'Ugly (expletive) foreigner': 2016 video of apparent lawyer surfaces after recent viral rant
EMBED More News Videos

After an NYC man was caught on camera ranting against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers, a 2016 of another confrontation surfaced.



Since the Fresh Kitchen incident, Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. have filed a formal complaint against an attorney they are identifying as Aaron Schlossberg, naming him based on social media and "credible reports."

Espaillat, who was born in the Dominican Republic, and Diaz wrote: "The audacity to profile and verbally assault innocent bystanders and customers in a public commercial location is a violation of our civil society. We watched Aaron's video and we were disgusted."

He was admitted to the bar in 2003 and has no record of public discipline. He is the founder of his own firm.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the man from the video is no longer allowed in 275 Madison, where he rents an office space on the 14th floor.

If he shows up, Corporate Suites, the company that owns the building, will kick him out, sources said.

Eyewitness News spoke to the 35-year-old customer who captured the rant on her cell phone. She speaks Spanish and works as an office manager, but she did not want to be identified.

She said the angry customer lost it after the person ahead of him started ordering in Spanish.

"I just looked at him and said, 'You're very ignorant,'" she said. "He said, 'I'm highly educated and I doubt you are, and you need to go back to your country.' I said, 'Funny, I am in my country. I was born and raised here in New York.'"

After the video was posted online, the lawyer's Facebook page lit up:

"I'm in tears reading these comments," one person wrote. "The internet is going to have a field day. Your law career in New York City is officially over."

Another person wrote, "Wow dude, you're going to have leave town, serves you right."

Another post read: "Way to ruin your business bro', was it worth it? Do you feel big now?".

The lawyer may not like Spanish, but his web site claims he speaks it fluently. It also claims he's a member of the New York State Bar, and if he is, it's news to them. Wednesday night the bar said, "He is not a current member of our voluntary association."

Some New Yorkers have gotten together to hold a Latin-themed party at the lawyer's office on Friday at 4 p.m. The party will include a mariachi band and taco truck.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingimmigrationICErestaurantMidtown EastManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News