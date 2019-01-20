SOCIETY

Man finds decades-old wedding ring in car motor

EMBED </>More Videos

A man taking apart a vintage car made a remarkable discovery.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A man taking apart a vintage car he had bought made a remarkable discovery: a decades-old wedding ring.

Will Frye says the ring fell right out of the 1972 Oldsmobile's motor. He says he immediately called the seller to see if he had lost his ring.

"It had a little shine through it and I picked it up just to see what it was, and I chipped through and it was a ring," said Frye.

It turns out the seller, Ray Schmuecker, lost his ring back in the 1970's - around the time his wife died of breast cancer.

His daughter, who was recently also diagnosed with breast cancer, says the discovery gives her hope that everything is going to be okay.

How the ring ended up in the motor, they may never know.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingcar
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Strangers pay their respects at unknown veteran's funeral in NJ
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
FIDELIS CARE WEB CHAT: Countdown to Coverage - Your questions answered about health plan open enrollment
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold moving into NY area
1 killed, 1 hurt when car going wrong way crashes through wall
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
Woman crossing street in NJ critically injured in hit-and-run
US pairs figure skating champion dies by suicide at 33
Major winter storm wreaks havoc on travel around country
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Show More
Police searching for man who fled from officers in Brooklyn
Police: Overdosing NJ woman apparently rolled onto, killed boy
Democrats aren't buying Trump's 'compromise' to end shutdown
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Search for suspects in armed home invasion in Queens
More News