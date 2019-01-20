Man finds decades-old wedding ring in car motor

A man taking apart a vintage car he had bought made a remarkable discovery: a decades-old wedding ring.Will Frye says the ring fell right out of the 1972 Oldsmobile's motor. He says he immediately called the seller to see if he had lost his ring."It had a little shine through it and I picked it up just to see what it was, and I chipped through and it was a ring," said Frye.It turns out the seller, Ray Schmuecker, lost his ring back in the 1970's - around the time his wife died of breast cancer.His daughter, who was recently also diagnosed with breast cancer, says the discovery gives her hope that everything is going to be okay.How the ring ended up in the motor, they may never know.----------