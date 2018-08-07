SOCIETY

Man in red dress holds sign in Texas declaring he's unbelievably bad at fantasy football

While his identity is unknown, one thing is for certain: this man isn't great at fantasy football.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas --
You've likely seen a lot of signs while you're out for a drive, but this might be a first.

An Eyewitness News viewer sent us this image of a man wearing a pretty red dress and a sign reading, "No money needed. I just suck at fantasy football."

We're guessing he probably lost some kind of bet.

The sign holder was caught in the act near Barbers Hill High School on Sunday.

WHO IS THE MAN IN THE RED DRESS? If you know who he is, you can call our tip line at 713-669-1313. You can also tweet using the hashtag #ABC13Eyewitness.

