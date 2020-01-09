Society

Mesmerizing time-lapse shows 'sea' of clouds rolling through Eastern France

Lagnieu, France -- A roiling "sea" of undulating clouds moved over Lagnieu, France, as seen in this time-lapse captured by photographer Brice Volo.

Volo captioned the footage "Mer agitée," which translates to "Rough sea."

Earlier in the day, Volo posted a photo of the weather event to his Facebook page with the caption, "First day of the year ... the light was extra. Best wishes to all!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimelapsefrance
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jennifer Dulos murder: Husband freed after posting $6M bond
Man arrested in random attack on woman leaving subway station
Gunman kills man outside NYC lounge, is fatally shot by NYPD
US firefighters applauded as they arrive at Australia airport: VIDEO
Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from LI school
Fake letter accuses NJ business owner of being sex offender
MTA's OMNY can double-charge MetroCard commuters
Show More
Officials: 'Highly likely' Iranian missile struck passenger plane
LI sporting goods store owner accused of illegally selling guns
Woman sentenced to 15 years for role in NYC terror plot
Video: Search for man in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Man accused in GoFundMe scam faces 16-count federal indictment
More TOP STORIES News