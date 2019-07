Special-edition NYC MetroCards to honor Ground Zero workers now available

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Special-edition MetroCards were released Wednesday to honor the Ground Zero workers who responded after the 9/11 Terror Attacks.The cards are being released in honor of the May 30 dedication of the 9/11 Memorial Glade , which will honor all who are sick or who have died from 9/11-related illnesses.There are four different versions of the MetroCards. They will be available until all 250,000 have been purchased.Each MetroCard features a photograph taken by Andrea Booher with FEMA.----------