Special-edition NYC MetroCards to honor Ground Zero workers now available

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Special-edition MetroCards were released Wednesday to honor the Ground Zero workers who responded after the 9/11 Terror Attacks.
The cards are being released in honor of the May 30 dedication of the 9/11 Memorial Glade, which will honor all who are sick or who have died from 9/11-related illnesses.
There are four different versions of the MetroCards. They will be available until all 250,000 have been purchased.
Each MetroCard features a photograph taken by Andrea Booher with FEMA.
