Coronavirus News: Military flyover set for over Hudson River

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hopefully, the skies will be clear Friday afternoon.

Two F-18 fighter jets are set for a flyover from the Verrazzano Bridge along the Hudson River to West Point and back.

The planes will fly at an altitude of about 2,500 feet.

The event is set to take place around 1 p.m.

