Society

Model living with Down syndrome makes a splash in American Girl catalog

CHICAGO, Illinois -- At just four years old, Ivy Kimble is making Chicago Proud, that's because she's making a difference in the Down Syndrome community.

Ivy became a model for American Girl, appearing in the popular catalogue's October edition.

In a statement about Ivy's photoshoot, American Girl said Ivy was "adorable and great to work with, and the shots we captured with her are beautiful."

Ivy and her mom Kristin Kimble joined ABC7 to talk about the amazing experience.

