MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An MTA employee's CPR training helped save his colleague's life and that makes him the Hero of the Week.

Line Supervisor Darnell Byrdie was working when his colleague fell ill during her shift on Tuesday, June 8 at 3:30 a.m.

She was taken to the foreman's office to cool down, but then started to lose consciousness and showed signs of difficulty breathing.

That's when Byrdie jumped into action.



He performed chest compressions for 15 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

Had he not, it's possible that his colleague would have lost her life.

The MTA says, "We are so grateful to Darnell for keeping his CPR skills up-to-date. You never know when a colleague or rider will require immediate support, and Darnell's preparedness made him a hero this week. Thank you, Darnell!"

