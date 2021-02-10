mta hero

MTA Heroes kept New York City moving during snow storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're celebrating the MTA workers who put their muscles behind keeping the city's public transit system moving during last week's monster storm.

The work didn't start when the snow was falling.

Ahead of the storm, workers fitted all MTA buses with tire chains and pulled articulated buses from service.

They deployed 35 snow-fighting vehicles citywide to quickly and thoroughly clear terminals, lay-over locations, and other highly trafficked areas and hotspots. Operators navigated with caution, determination, and valor to get New Yorkers where they needed to go, without ever suspending service.

When the storm started, more than 9,500 Subway workers were deployed to keep stations, tracks, and yards operational.

They utilized more than 140 snow blowers and pieces of heavy snow-fighting equipment, and even shoveled by hand, to clear tracks at 68 locations, and dig out 8 revenue trains and 1 deicer train. They also sanded and salted all 472 stations to ensure safe walking conditions for our customers. And as if all this wasn't enough, they successfully suspended and then resumed above-ground service.

RELATED: MTA Hero rescues woman's ring from vent near Grand Central Terminal

