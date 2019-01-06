SOCIETY

Muslim firefighter settles with New York City over treatment at firehouse

NEW YORK --
A Muslim firefighter who says he was subjected to firehouse harassment over his faith and race has settled his lawsuit against New York City.

The New York Post reports the city settled with Raheem Hassan for $224,000 but did not admit to wrongdoing.

Hassan had filed a federal lawsuit in March of last year, saying he had been subjected to a hostile work environment at Engine 309/Ladder 159 in Brooklyn starting in 2015.

He says that included anti-black racial slurs and co-workers cooking food for communal meals that included pork in violation of his religious beliefs but falsely telling him otherwise. He says he was retaliated against when he complained.

Hassan's attorney tells the newspaper his client is working in a new firehouse.

----------
