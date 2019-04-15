These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Tiger Woods won his 15th major championship but his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.
Search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Police were trying to track down the person who threw urine on two female MTA workers within about an hour in the Bronx.
Construction worker killed after accident involving crane in NYC
A worker was crushed to death Saturday morning in an accident involving a crane in Manhattan, marking the third time in less than a week that a New York City construction worker was killed on the job.
Cory Booker launches 2020 campaign tour from Newark
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker returned on Saturday to his Newark home, hoping for a surge as he undertakes a two-week tour around the country.
