Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A building housing a popular Jersey Shore restaurant went up in flames this weekend, as firefighters battled a massive blaze at the Dunes Boardwalk Cafe building in Ocean Grove.

Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.

Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Tiger Woods won his 15th major championship but his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.

Tiger Woods hits to the fourth green during the final round for the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.



Search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers

Police were trying to track down the person who threw urine on two female MTA workers within about an hour in the Bronx.



Construction worker killed after accident involving crane in NYC

A worker was crushed to death Saturday morning in an accident involving a crane in Manhattan, marking the third time in less than a week that a New York City construction worker was killed on the job.



Cory Booker launches 2020 campaign tour from Newark

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker returned on Saturday to his Newark home, hoping for a surge as he undertakes a two-week tour around the country.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymtajersey shorecory bookerfireconstruction accidentrestauranttiger woods
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Search for mystery woman after man's Rolex disappears in hotel encounter
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms expected overnight
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Show More
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
Anti-violence activists lead NYC march honoring Nipsey Hussle
Citi Bike pulls fleet of e-bikes from service due to brake issues
MTA: 1 in 5 riders do not pay bus fare
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
More TOP STORIES News