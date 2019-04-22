Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police responded to a gruesome murder Saturday morning in Brooklyn, where a mother was fatally stabbed and an ax was found at the crime scene.

Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment

Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.

Easter Sunday explosions kill over 200 in Sri Lanka
Over 200 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in eight bomb blasts that rocked churches and luxury hotels in or near Sri Lanka's capital on Easter Sunday.
Sri Lankan firefighters stand in the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Sri Lankan firefighters stand in the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019.



New round of MTA fare hikes takes effect

Commuters began paying more to get around this weekend after MTA fare hikes on subways, buses and trains went into effect Sunday.



MTA conductor stabbed on NYC subway platform
An MTA conductor was hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday in a random attack on a subway platform in the Bronx.



Officer struck by car while responding to slashing on LI
An officer and a slashing victim were struck by a minivan while police were responding to a disturbance at a hookah bar on Long Island early Saturday.



Yankees star Aaron Judge placed on injured list with oblique strain
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge won't be back anytime soon after straining an oblique muscle Saturday in a game against Kansas City, a further blow to an injury-decimated team.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, reacts while talking to a trainer and bench coach Josh Bard, center, after hitting a single to right field.



