These are the must-read stories from the weekend

Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment
Here's a look at some of the other must-read stories from the weekend.
Easter Sunday explosions kill over 200 in Sri Lanka
Over 200 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in eight bomb blasts that rocked churches and luxury hotels in or near Sri Lanka's capital on Easter Sunday.
New round of MTA fare hikes takes effect
Commuters began paying more to get around this weekend after MTA fare hikes on subways, buses and trains went into effect Sunday.
MTA conductor stabbed on NYC subway platform
An MTA conductor was hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday in a random attack on a subway platform in the Bronx.
Officer struck by car while responding to slashing on LI
An officer and a slashing victim were struck by a minivan while police were responding to a disturbance at a hookah bar on Long Island early Saturday.
Yankees star Aaron Judge placed on injured list with oblique strain
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge won't be back anytime soon after straining an oblique muscle Saturday in a game against Kansas City, a further blow to an injury-decimated team.
