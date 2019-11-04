These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Geoffrey Kamworor, Joyciline Jepkosgei win at TCS NYC Marathon
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won his second men's title in three years at the TCS New York City Marathon. In the women's race, Joyciline Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.
2. Police arrest man after teen found dead in New Jersey parking garage
Police have arrested Michael Gaffney in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found inside a Hackensack parking garage early Saturday.
3. 'Headlock Him Up': Hundreds protest Trump outside UFC fight at MSG
President Donald Trump took a break from battling the Democrats' impeachment inquiry to watch another bloodsport Saturday, drawing a mixed response at a UFC match at a raucous Madison Square Garden.
4. Study shows little evidence medical marijuana helps mental health problems
A new research review says there's little evidence that medical marijuana helps with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, and PTSD.
5. Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Walter Mercado, the flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologist who gained fame as a Spanish-language TV personality, has died, his spokeswoman confirmed Sunday morning. He was 88.
