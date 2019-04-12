Society

New York DMV debuts 9/11 remembrance license plates

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State's Department of Motor Vehicles debuted a brand new 9/111 remembrance license plate to benefits a good cause.

The plate honors those lost in the September 11th terror attacks with iconic phrases like "Never Forget" and "United We Stand." It also features an American flag and silhouettes of rescue workers.

Assigned plates cost $85 each with an annual renewal fee of $56.25, and personalized plates cost $116.25 with an annual renewal fee of $87.50.

For each plate, $25 of annual fees support the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides access to a college education for dependents of 9/11 victims.

New York residents can order these plates online at dmv.ny.gov, by phone at 1-518-402-4838, by mail, or at a DMV office.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydmvseptember 11th
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 people shot, 1 fatally, in just 7 hours in Paterson
Girl, 11, groped inside NYC Payless shoe store
Robbers bungle getaway on food delivery man's e-bike
AccuWeather: Cloudy with some late rain
Disney+ to cost $6.99 per month, launch Nov. 12
White House considered releasing ICE detainees in sanctuary cities
Florida women spotted naked at rest stop lead police on wild chase
Show More
Sentencing day for homeless veteran in GoFundMe scam
Who are they? 2 men wanted in NJ wildfire
Video: Teen allegedly tries to rip off Muslim student's hijab
Petition wants photos of wife, daughters in Chris Watt's cell removed
Angry parents rally against plan to do away with specialized admissions testing
More TOP STORIES News