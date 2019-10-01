New York landmarks shine pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Landmarks across New York City and New York State will light up pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the George Washington Bridge, the Goethals Bridge, the Bayonne Bridge, SUNY Plaza, the State Education Building, the Alfred E. Smith Building and the New York State Fair Exposition Building will all shine pink, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.The Empire State Building will also shine pink on Tuesday to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month."Raising awareness about early detection and preventive services is our biggest weapon against breast cancer," Cuomo said. "We will continue to make it a priority and make it easier for every woman in New York to be screened."Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York is continuing efforts to promote breast cancer screenings statewide."We want to make sure that mammograms and cancer screenings are available for all New Yorkers to help save lives," Hochul said.The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women between 50 and 74 years of age get a mammogram every two years; other women, including those who are between 40 and 49 years old, those with a family history or other risk factor for breast cancer, and those who have any symptoms or changes in their breasts, should talk to their doctor about what screening schedule is right for them.for more information on New York's cancer services program.----------