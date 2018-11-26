An unexpected guest crashed a wedding in Philadelphia Friday night.Guests at the Grossmuller-Schwemlein wedding at the Cescaphe Ballroom on 2nd Street were taken by surprise when Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty walked through the door.Gritty, who is no stranger to the spotlight, immediately pulled the bride onto the dance floor for a dance.Video taken by Twitter user @das_stepha shows the mascot busting a move with wedding guests, and to no surprise, being the life of the party.----------