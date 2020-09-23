Jersey City mayor encourages 'yes' vote on NJ's 1st arts fund

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents of Hudson County will vote on whether to create New Jersey's first-ever municipal arts fund this November.Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is encouraging everyone to vote 'yes' on Municipal Question #1 on their mail-in or in-person ballots."A vote 'yes' on Election Day for that small fee will collectively go a long way for the future of Jersey City's dynamic culture, strengthening our vibrant arts scene and ultimately invigorating the community as a whole" Fulop said. "Now more than ever, we need to establish sustainable fiscal models to provide a strong foundation for our unique arts and culture to grow and thrive, now and for future generations to come."If approved, Jersey City would be the first municipality in New Jersey to do so.Fulop said Jersey City took action after a bill allowing municipalities to implement an Arts and Culture Trust Fund was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019.The Arts Trust will be funded at a maximum rate of $0.02 per $100 of assessed property value.----------