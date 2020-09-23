Society

Jersey City mayor encourages 'yes' vote on NJ's 1st arts fund

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents of Hudson County will vote on whether to create New Jersey's first-ever municipal arts fund this November.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is encouraging everyone to vote 'yes' on Municipal Question #1 on their mail-in or in-person ballots.

"A vote 'yes' on Election Day for that small fee will collectively go a long way for the future of Jersey City's dynamic culture, strengthening our vibrant arts scene and ultimately invigorating the community as a whole" Fulop said. "Now more than ever, we need to establish sustainable fiscal models to provide a strong foundation for our unique arts and culture to grow and thrive, now and for future generations to come."

If approved, Jersey City would be the first municipality in New Jersey to do so.

Fulop said Jersey City took action after a bill allowing municipalities to implement an Arts and Culture Trust Fund was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019.

The Arts Trust will be funded at a maximum rate of $0.02 per $100 of assessed property value.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey cityhudson countynew jerseyartarts & cultureperforming artsmural artspublic artthe arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian dies after being struck by LIRR train; service impacted
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A virtual New Year's Eve planned in Times Square
'It's disgusting': NYC streets, parks filling with trash
COVID News: Met Opera cancels entire 2020-21 season amid pandemic
NYC's largest after-school program set for in-person care
Riders discovering unpleasant surprises in subway cars, platforms
Show More
Missouri gov., opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19
NYC mayor to furlough 9,000+ city managers for 1 week
COVID Updates: New FDA precautions could delay vaccine
8-year-old girl shot in NYC apartment, circumstances unknown
Parents defend video of 6-month-old son waterskiing
More TOP STORIES News