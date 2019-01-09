FEEL GOOD

Tenafly police find missing diamond on crossing guard's engagement ring given to her by late husband

By Eyewitness News
TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A crossing guard is thanking a New Jersey police department for helping her find her engagement ring's missing diamond.

Kathy Iannantuano, who has worked as a crossing guard at the corner of Riveredge Road and Jefferson Avenue in Tenafly for several years, lost the diamond to her engagement ring while working her post on Tuesday.

Iannantuano's husband gave her that ring 52 years ago when he proposed, and when he passed away, the ring became even more special to her.

Iannantuano searched the entire area and even returned with her son later that night, but neither could find the diamond.

The next day, the Tenafly Police Department decided to help, and within 20 minutes of searching, Officer Louis Smaragdakis found the stone on the road along the curb line mixed in with roadway debris and pebbles.


Tenafly Polcie said Iannantuanowas very "appreciative" of Officer Smaragdakis.

