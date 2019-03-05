be kind

Be Kind: NJ high school students shovel driveway for neighbor on dialysis

Toni Yates reports on the selfless act by one group of New Jersey high school students for a woman with dialysis.

By Eyewitness News
BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were plenty of ways to spend Monday's snow day, with many kids grabbing the sled or hitting the ski slopes.

But one group of New Jersey high school students woke up before the crack of dawn to help shovel out a neighbor in need, and their selfless act is spreading a message of kindness.

They helped Natalie Blair make it to her dialysis appointment, despite the several inches of snow that fell.

Parsippany high school senior Patrick Lanigan pulled an up all night sleepover to make sure Natalie's driveway was cleared before 6 a.m. Monday.

"We stayed up playing video games and I think we were all up 4:30 and I think we finished around 5," said Patrick.

"I looked out the front window and I'm like, the whole driveway's clear," said Natalie, who is awaiting a kidney transplant. "And then I found out from my husband there were four of them with Patrick. Oh there were five of you, seriously?"

The students made it fun but it truly was a life or death situation for Patrick's neighbor and it took all of them to clear the long driveway.

"We just wanted to help out his neighbor, do something good, do a good deed,"said Parsippany high school senior Tyler Grieco.

"When I came out here at 6 a.m., the whole driveway was completely clear so I could get out," said Natalie. "And I did. I got to dialysis safely."

Patrick and his brother have been seeing after their neighbors, the Blairs, for years.

"He's a wonderful young man," said Natalie. "He's an example of what we have that we never talk about."

