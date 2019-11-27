Non-profit AngelaCARES delivers 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to New Jersey seniors

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Volunteers with a New Jersey non-profit packed and delivered more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for the elderly Wednesday.AngelaCARES hosted its ninth annual "Thanksgiving Feed the Seniors" event, which brought together more than 20 partners to provide meals for residents across Hudson County.The organization was founded by New Jersey Assemblywoman Angela McKnight."It is amazing how many people we have that come together year over year to help provide these meals in our signature purple bags so that our seniors can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in the comfort of their own homes," she said.The first event in 2011 fed approximately 200 seniors, and it has grown dramatically over the years.The meals were prepared by Andy's Catering of Jersey City, before approximately 300 volunteers made up of neighbors, organizations, local businesses and schools hit the streets.Partners include The Ashford, Lutheran Senior Life at Jersey City, Community Pharmacy and Brightside Tavern."We have families that have been participating since their children were two and now the children help out as well," McKnight said. "They work hard, from filling up hundreds of containers of food to notifying seniors that the food is on the way, to actually driving around and making deliveries. It is truly a whole operation."----------