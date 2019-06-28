Society

Nonprofit helps New York City foster kids thrive in new circumstances

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thousands of children are placed in foster care every year, but one organization wants to make sure those children know they aren't alone and help them thrive.

Culture for One provides support to foster families and exposes the children to the arts.

Giving foster kids a chance is exactly why Linn Tanzman started Culture for One nine years ago at her dining room table.

"The first year we worked with 40 children and this past year it was nearly 2,000 children," Tanzman said.

A group of foster kids visited the Pips Island Immersive Show in Times Square on Friday as part of the program, but there are other components that are just as transformational and impactful

"We also go to visit cool companies the kids might want to work at someday and then we have workshops where we bring teaching artists to the kids," Tanzman said.

In April, the agency hosted its annual benefit gala. WABC-TV was pleased to be one of the sponsors of the event as part of Disney's FosterMore campaign, which encourages more people to play an active role in the lives of foster kids.

Walt Disney Television and ABC are proud partners of the FosterMore campaign.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squaremanhattannew york cityfoster kidsfoster carefostermore
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
LIVE: Thousands mark 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind NY CVS
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Fatal Bronx school stabbing trial begins with emotional day
Show More
Husband of missing CT mom wants charges dropped against girlfriend
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
Sex offender with 168 arrests captured in groping of traffic agent
More TOP STORIES News