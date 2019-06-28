Nonprofit helps New York City foster kids thrive in new circumstances

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Thousands of children are placed in foster care every year, but one organization wants to make sure those children know they aren't alone and help them thrive.Culture for One provides support to foster families and exposes the children to the arts.Giving foster kids a chance is exactly why Linn Tanzman started Culture for One nine years ago at her dining room table."The first year we worked with 40 children and this past year it was nearly 2,000 children," Tanzman said.A group of foster kids visited the Pips Island Immersive Show in Times Square on Friday as part of the program, but there are other components that are just as transformational and impactful"We also go to visit cool companies the kids might want to work at someday and then we have workshops where we bring teaching artists to the kids," Tanzman said.In April, the agency hosted its annual benefit gala. WABC-TV was pleased to be one of the sponsors of the event as part of Disney's FosterMore campaign, which encourages more people to play an active role in the lives of foster kids.Walt Disney Television and ABC are proud partners of the FosterMore campaign.----------