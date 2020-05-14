Coronavirus News: New York Air National Guard to flyover Eastern Long Island Friday

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Friday, two military planes and one rescue helicopter from the New York Air National Guard will flyover across Eastern Long Island.The flyover will begin just after 12 p.m. at Stony Brook Southampton and finish around 2 p.m. near Long Island Community Hospital.1. Stony Brook Southampton2. East Hampton Health Care3. Stony Brook Eastern Long Island4. Peconic Bay Medical Center5. St. Charles Hospital6. John T Mather Memorial Hospital7. Stony Brook Medical Center8. St. Catherine of Siena Medical9. North Port VA Medical Center10. Huntington Hospital11. Syosset Hospital12. Plainview Hospital13. St. Joseph Hospital14. Nassau University Medical15. Glen Cove Hospital16. St. Francis Hospital17. North Shore University Hospital18. NYU Winthrop Hospital19. Mercy Medical Center20. Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital21. Jones Beach22. South Oaks Hospital23.Good Samaritan Hospital24. Southside Hospital25. Pilgrim Psychiatric Center26. Long Island Community Hospital