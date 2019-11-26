Society

New York area loves stuffing in most Googled Thanksgiving side dishes

The most googled side dish in North Carolina is dressing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Still not sure what to cook for Thanksgiving? The country's most Googled side dishes could give you some inspiration.

A Google Trends map shows the most googled food for every state.

The most searched-for dishes in the United States include casseroles, vegetables, stuffing and dressing.

Our part of the northeast loves stuffing, with the side dish being the most searched in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

New England, however, prefers the veggies.

Most of the southeast searched for dressing the most, though Virginia favored roasted sweet potatoes.

In North Dakota, Keto Soup was the most searched dish. In Texas? Fruit salad.

