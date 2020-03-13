Coronavirus: New York, New Jersey houses of worship respond to COVID-19 outbreak

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Houses of worship are now dealing the coronavirus pandemic and threats that it may spread through their congregations if parishioners attend Mass.In New Jersey, the Newark Archdiocese said it is suspending the celebration of Mass this weekend, while the New York Archdiocese is addressing its response after Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is banning gatherings of 500 people or more."Limit the Mass gatherings, because that's where it is going to transfer, and you want to reduce the spread, you want to reduce the transfer," Cuomo said. "I know it's inconvenient. "I've had many people make that point to me very loudly. Better we inconvenience ourselves. Better we take the necessary measures now. We try to reduce the rate of spread, because at the end of the day, we are trying to make the spread of the disease a rate that our health care system can accommodate."Timothy Cardinal Dolan is expected to update the situation in the New York Archdiocese soon, while the Brooklyn Archdiocese has also not yet made an announcement about church services.The Diocese of Rockville Center says churches will remain open this weekend and Mass schedules will remain mostly unchanged, though parishioners obligation to attend is temporarily lifted.Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin announced he had dispensed the faithful of the Archdiocese from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice and has suspended the public celebration of Mass for Saturday evening, March 14, and Sunday, March 15.The celebration of daily Mass will continue, and churches of the Archdiocese will remain open with parishioners encouraged to pray while maintaining a prudent distance from each other.Officials say the decision will be reviewed daily, and any new determination will be announced next week.Cardinal Tobin also has advised that scheduled sacramental celebrations such as weddings, baptisms, or funerals will be permitted, but attendance should be limited to immediate family members only. Further, the sacraments of the Anointing of the Sick and Reconciliation will remain available, as needed, by the faithful.Catholic schools in the Archdiocese will be closed next week, Monday, March 16, 2020, through Friday, March 20, 2020.Tobin said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution with the health and safety of students, staff, and families at the center of the decision. The situation will be re-assessed by the Task Force to determine if an extension is needed.Religious education activities also are suspended throughout the Archdiocese for this weekend, March 14-15, 2020, and for the week of March 16-20, 2020.