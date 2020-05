Coronavirus News: NY state beaches welcoming COVID-weary residents for Memorial Day weekend

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- In New York, state beaches will be open to the public this Memorial Day weekend, as NYC beaches remain closed.Jones Beach and the beach at Robert Moses State Park both opened at 6 a.m. Friday and will remain open until 9 p.m.And here are the ground rules:*Swimming is being allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.*No group contact activities, including sports like volleyball, football*Areas of social gathering are closed, including designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions*No concessions*Social distancing measures are being enforcedFace coverings are required to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible.The beaches are limited to 50% capacity, and officials expected this to be reached by 10 a.m.One big reason for that is the expected influx of New York City residents, because beaches there will not open for swimming this weekend The NYPD will be patrolling popular places like Coney Island.Mayor Bill de Blasio says you can be on the sand, but you must be socially distanced."If there's too many people at any point, any place, we're going to do what we've said we're going to do," the mayor said. "We will keep spreading people out, but if we have to send people off the beach, off the boardwalk - if we have to reduce the number of people - we'll do that."The mayor is also threatening to fence off the entrances to the sand at city beaches.At Jones Beach, officials say they will close the gates once they reach half-full capacity.