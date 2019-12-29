Society

NYC gears up for New Year's Eve with annual confetti test run

In this Jan. 1, 2016, file photo, revelers celebrate as confetti flies over New York's Times Square after the clock strikes midnight (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TIMES SQUARE, New York City (WABC) -- NYC will gear up for New Year's Eve with the annual confetti test on Sunday ahead of the New Year's celebration.

The Times Square Alliance, Countdown Entertainment and sponsor Planet Fitness will participate in the event being held at the Hard Rock Cafe Marquee located on 1501 Broadway between 43rd and 44th Streets.

The event invites visitors to 'test their strength' on a giant 'pizza press weight or 'take a jaunt on the inspirational elliptical', as part of the Planet Fitness #StopTheBullfit bus tour.

Approximately 3,000 pounds of confetti will be released on New Year's Eve and will include thousands of wishes from individuals who have submitted them on actual confetti at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Square and via the Virtual Wishing Wall.

The annual confetti drop test is among last events leading up to the big New Year's Eve extravaganza.

