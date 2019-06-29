New York City preps for WorldPride with pride run, Youth Pride

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One day before an estimated 4 million people gather in New York City for the WorldPride march, several city-wide events are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.A pride run that kicked off at 8:30 a.m. in Central Park may be a record-breaker with 10,000 participants.Also in Central Park, the Youth Pride event at noon is geared toward LGBTQ+ teens, but the free even is open to everyone. Singer Ava Max will headline the event, which will take place on the SummerStage.WorldPride marks 50 years since the uprising at The Stonewall Inn, where a police raid sparked a rebellion that fueled the modern LGBTQ rights movementThe riots spilled out into the street, and that's how the Pride March was born. And for this weekend's largest ever march, security is tight.On Sunday, there will be police just about everywhere -- some visible, and others not."Expect to see thousands of highly visible officers," NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "In addition to the cops you see, there will be plenty in plainclothes you don't see. They will be mixed in with the crowd to monitor anything suspicious. Although we have more security for World Pride than in years past, we still need the public's help."Many streets will be closed on Sunday, stretching from the Village all the way up past Times Square.The MTA is increasing subway service, including the L train which will run every four minutes.----------