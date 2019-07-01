Society

NYC Pride March 2019 Best Moments

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of people dressed in rainbow-colored clothing waved flags and signs, packing Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for the 2019 Pride March.

It was one of the largest pride parades in the history of the gay-rights movement, a dazzling celebration of the 50th anniversary of the infamous police raid on the Stonewall Inn.

Marchers and onlookers took over much of midtown Manhattan with a procession that lasted hours and paid tribute to the uprising that began at the tavern when patrons resisted officers on June 28, 1969.

The parade in New York and others like it across the nation concluded a month of events marking the anniversary.

The Pride March was broadcast on Channel 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Videos below and in the player above captured some of our favorite moments.
An amazing display of color kicked off the Pride March in NYC



Marchers from the TV show "Pose" on stilts in the NYC Pride March.



Take a look at performer Billy Porter's extravagant attire at the NYC Pride March.



New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shows us his unique move for the Pride March



