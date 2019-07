NYC Pride March 2019 Best Moments

EMBED >More News Videos An amazing display of color kicked off the Pride March in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of people dressed in rainbow-colored clothing waved flags and signs, packing Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for the 2019 Pride March.It was one of the largest pride parades in the history of the gay-rights movement, a dazzling celebration of the 50th anniversary of the infamous police raid on the Stonewall Inn.Marchers and onlookers took over much of midtown Manhattan with a procession that lasted hours and paid tribute to the uprising that began at the tavern when patrons resisted officers on June 28, 1969.The parade in New York and others like it across the nation concluded a month of events marking the anniversary.The Pride March was broadcast on Channel 7 on Sunday afternoon.