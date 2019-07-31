Society

NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off Verrazano-Narrows Bridge

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A New York City sanitation worker is being hailed a hero for preventing a woman from jumping off the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.

Officials said 32-year-old Timothy Moore was Staten Island-bound on the upper level of the bridge at 12:45 a.m. Monday when he saw a woman walking along the bridge.

Moore, a three-year veteran of New York's Strongest who lives in Staten Island, said he saw a woman speed-walking and called 911.

"Then I asked the woman if everything was all right. 'Don't do anything crazy,' I said. She said she had a right to do what she wanted to do," he said.

The woman continued approaching the bridge, so Moore tried to grab her.

"She swung her backpack at me. I said, 'If you want to fight, that's OK, but you're not jumping off this bridge.' I just held on," he said.

Moore eventually flagged down a police car, and officers helped handle the woman.

"I feel bad for the woman, but glad I saved a life," he said.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystaten islandnew york cityverrazano bridgesanitation worker
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms hit the area
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
Livery driver coaches passenger as she gives birth in car
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Show More
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Body of missing swimmer found on Queens beach
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Judge: Richard Thomas no longer mayor of Mount Vernon
NY lawmakers want to make dousing water on police a felony
More TOP STORIES News