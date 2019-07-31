NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off Verrazano-Narrows Bridge

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A New York City sanitation worker is being hailed a hero for preventing a woman from jumping off the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.Officials said 32-year-old Timothy Moore was Staten Island-bound on the upper level of the bridge at 12:45 a.m. Monday when he saw a woman walking along the bridge.Moore, a three-year veteran of New York's Strongest who lives in Staten Island, said he saw a woman speed-walking and called 911."Then I asked the woman if everything was all right. 'Don't do anything crazy,' I said. She said she had a right to do what she wanted to do," he said.The woman continued approaching the bridge, so Moore tried to grab her."She swung her backpack at me. I said, 'If you want to fight, that's OK, but you're not jumping off this bridge.' I just held on," he said.Moore eventually flagged down a police car, and officers helped handle the woman."I feel bad for the woman, but glad I saved a life," he said.----------