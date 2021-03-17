NYC's St. Patrick Day parade, mass live-streamed amid pandemic

The annual celebration of the patron saint of Ireland was not held in person last year as the pandemic began to shut down New York.
Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend this morning's mass at 8:30.
But he had to get up early because before that, he attend a virtual St. Patrick's Day parade. It began on Lexington Avenue near East 26th Street at 6:30 a.m.
A small but significant group of marchers in this year's parade included first responders and essential workers, two groups that the parade honored to mark the ongoing pandemic and the 20th anniversary of the Sept 11th attacks.
In normal times, the Fighting 69th, originally organized as a militia unit for Irish immigrants, traditionally holds the honor of leading the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick's Cathedral.
The tradition dates back to 1851 when the battalion was asked to lead the annual parade of Irish Catholics in case of anti-immigrant violence.
This year, members of the Fighting 69th arrived at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 7:45 a.m. and were greeted by Cardinal Dolan.
For the second year in a row, the parade is not welcoming crowds, but the 260-year tradition continues.
Certainly, Irish pubs and restaurants are looking forward to Wednesday night.
So is the NYPD's Irish Commissioner Dermot Shea.
"I feel like I'm ripped off here, with an Irish police commissioner and two St. Patrick's days, and not one parade, this is a joke. We will be out there. We expect some of the restaurants probably to have some more people. We will be out there throughout the city, making sure everyone is safe all the way around," Shea said.
Restaurants had just shut down last year the night before St. Patrick's Day.
This year they are open at 35% capacity. On Friday, it goes up to 50%.
