Mount Vernon officers buy shoplifting homeless man socks instead of arresting him

Mount Vernon Police Officers Cartwright and Velez caught the attention of our Be Kind campaign.
The officers were called to a Dollar Tree Store in Mount Vernon for a shoplifting report.
What they found was a homeless man badly in need of socks.
Instead of arresting him, Officer Cartwright bought him $15-worth of socks.
"See what you get when you're honest. Listen, I know how important it is to have a nice pair of socks when you're out running around and you have nothing else going on, and listen, we'll get you taken care of," the officer said.
Officer Velez also advised the man that he can always get assistance at police headquarters.
ALSO READ | Allergist explains why pollen levels are so high and how to find relief
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below: