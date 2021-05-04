Mount Vernon officers buy shoplifting homeless man socks instead of arresting him

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10574959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're suffering from spring allergies you are not alone. The first week in May is historically the worst time of the year for pollen levels in New York City.

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two police officers in Westchester County went above and beyond to serve a member of the community in need.Mount Vernon Police Officers Cartwright and Velez caught the attention of our Be Kind campaign.The officers were called to a Dollar Tree Store in Mount Vernon for a shoplifting report.What they found was a homeless man badly in need of socks.Instead of arresting him, Officer Cartwright bought him $15-worth of socks."See what you get when you're honest. Listen, I know how important it is to have a nice pair of socks when you're out running around and you have nothing else going on, and listen, we'll get you taken care of," the officer said.Officer Velez also advised the man that he can always get assistance at police headquarters.----------