Port Authority officers retrieve woman's lost wedding ring from subway grate

(Photos from Port Authority Police)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two police officers came to the rescue Thursday after a commuter lost her wedding ring in Manhattan.

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 8th Avenue and 41st Street.

A woman from New Jersey lost the ring when it accidentally fell through a sidewalk subway grate.

Port Authority Emergency Service Unit Police Officers Brian Fink and Chris Johnsen of PAPD ESU Truck 5 responded and went to work.

They removed the grate, managed to find the ring and returned it to the relieved woman.

She said the ring simply slipped off her finger.

