NEW YORK (WABC) --Two police officers came to the rescue Thursday after a commuter lost her wedding ring in Manhattan.
The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 8th Avenue and 41st Street.
A woman from New Jersey lost the ring when it accidentally fell through a sidewalk subway grate.
Port Authority Emergency Service Unit Police Officers Brian Fink and Chris Johnsen of PAPD ESU Truck 5 responded and went to work.
They removed the grate, managed to find the ring and returned it to the relieved woman.
She said the ring simply slipped off her finger.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube