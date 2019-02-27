Two police officers came to the rescue Thursday after a commuter lost her wedding ring in Manhattan.The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Port Authority Bus Terminal at 8th Avenue and 41st Street.A woman from New Jersey lost the ring when it accidentally fell through a sidewalk subway grate.Port Authority Emergency Service Unit Police Officers Brian Fink and Chris Johnsen of PAPD ESU Truck 5 responded and went to work.They removed the grate, managed to find the ring and returned it to the relieved woman.She said the ring simply slipped off her finger.----------