Over 400 earn title of officer in NYPD graduation

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new crop of men and women earned their titles of officers on Friday.

The Police Academy held its graduation ceremony at the Beacon Theatre.

A total of 433 new public servants earned their badges in a ceremony presided over by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

26 members of this year's graduating class are also military veterans.

