Society

Preservation group plans improved access to Adirondack High Peaks

FILE--In this 2015 photo, Adirondack High Peaks, including snow-capped Mount Marcy, the state's highest summit, rear center, are reflected in Boreas Pond in North Hudson, N.Y. (Mary Esch, File)

NEWCOMB, NY -- A land preservation group plans to invest $1 million in its property near the Adirondack High Peaks to provide a southern access point for hikers.

The Open Space Institute owns 212 acres in the mining ghost town of Tahawus, near Newcomb.

It announced a plan to make upgrades to improve public access to the historic structures on the property as well as Henderson Lake and the High Peaks.

The plan for the popular wilderness area includes redesigning and expanding the Upper Works parking area at southern trailheads into the High Peaks.

Improvements include new kiosk signage and bathrooms.

The historic MacNaughton Cottage will be renovated to create space for a private outfitter offering equipment rentals and guidance.

There will also be new interpretive signs telling the area's history.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupstate new yorknew yorkmountainshikingpreservation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIRR service suspended after train hits car on tracks
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
LIVE | NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms, then another hot one
Body recovered after dad drowns trying to rescue children
Show More
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumps out window
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Shots fired during violent home invasion in NJ
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
More TOP STORIES News