Prince George, Princess Charlotte announced as page boy, bridesmaid in royal wedding

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on the royal wedding. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo)

Meghan Markle's niece- and nephew-to-be will officially play a role in the royal wedding.

Kensington Palace on Wednesday announced the names of the children who will serve as page boys and bridesmaids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The full list of participating children also includes godchildren of Markle and Prince Harry, as well as children of their close friends.

The young royals were last in the spotlight for the birth of their new baby brother, Prince Louis. And they won't be the only members of their immediate family in the wedding party.

Prince William will serve as his brother's best man. Markle will not have a maid or matron of honor.

PHOTOS: William, Kate and the royal family through the years


Here are the children's names and ages, as announced by the royal family.

BRIDESMAIDS

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 3

Miss Florence van Cutsem, goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, 3

Miss Remi Litt, goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt, 6

Miss Rylan Litt, goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt, 7

Miss Ivy Mulroney, daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, 4

Miss Zalie Warren, goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Zoe Warren and Mr. Jake Warren, 2

PAGE BOYS

His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, 4

Master Jasper Dyer, godson of Prince Harry, son of Mrs. Amanda Dyer and Mr. Mark Dyer M.V.O., 6

Master Brian Mulroney, son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, 7

Master John Mulroney, son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney, 7

ABC News coverage of the royal wedding begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.
